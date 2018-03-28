QUALLS SEEKS RE-ELECTION IN SECOND DISTRICT

Second District Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls is seeking re-election in the August balloting. She released the following statement to voters:

“It is after much prayer and careful consideration that I, Mary Ann Qualls, will once again seek re-election to the Second District County Commissioner seat.

“It has been my privilege and honor to represent the people of the Second District for the past ten years. In these ten years I have gained a greater knowledge of our county and state government.

“My fellow commissioners and I have had to deal with many difficult issues that have been brought before us. I feel the decisions we have made have been for and in the best interest of our county and its residents.

“Many county offices will have new leaders taking over after the August 2nd election. If re-elected, I will strive to work with the new officials, my fellow commissioners, as well as all people in our great county, to make the place we call home a better place to live, work and raise families.

“I’m always available and eager to talk to anyone who may have ideas or concerns for Perry County, and urge anyone to contact me.

“Your vote, support, and prayers will be greatly appreciated in the upcoming August 2, 2018,election. May God bless each one of you.”