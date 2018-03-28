NOTICE: PERRY COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM

The Perry County School System is now accepting bids for the following school buses:

–One-66 passenger conventional school bus

–One-84 passenger transit school bus

All bids must be delivered to the Perry County Board of Education in a sealed envelope marked “School Bus Bid” by 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Bids will be opened and reviewed that day, but will not be awarded until the next scheduled school board meeting. The Perry County School System will award the contract to the lowest and/or best bid, and reserves the rights to reject any/and all bids. For further information, contact Perry County Board of Education, 931-589-2102 or Tony Taynor, 931-628-8458.

