JOHN H. BAKER

Mr. Baker, 80, of Parsons, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service was held Friday, March 30, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at Iron Hill Pentecostal Church with Bobby Beecham, Darrin Graves, and David Beechman officiating. Burial was at Iron Hill Church Cemetery. Oakdale Funeral Home of Decatur County was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of the late Ellison Baker and Estle Griggs Baker of Decatur County. He was the owner of Baker Enterprise and a member of Iron Hill Pentecostal Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Ruth Graves Baker; two brothers, Bonnie Baker and Thomas Baker; and two sisters, Monico Austin and Helen Conrad. Survivors include his son, John (Diane) Baker of Lexington, TN; daughters, Darla (Jeff) Horner, of Parsons, TN, and Denise (Keith) Anglin, of Lexington; sisters, Lottie Haynes and Frances Balderston, both of Parsons; brother, Kenneth (Dianne) Baker of Holladay; grandchildren, Brant Horner, Brock Horner, Michael Anglin, Kim Wilson, Myra Davis, and Ryan Baker; twenty great grandchildren; family friend, Bonnie Moody of Parsons; and a host of other loving family members and friends.