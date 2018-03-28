JAMES DALLAS RUSSELL, JR.

Mr. Russell, 50, of Linden, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The family chose cremation and will have a private family gathering on the river later this summer to honor his memory. He was born in Santa Rosa, California, the son of the late Jimmie Dallas Russell, Sr., and Laura Clapp Russell. He was also preceded him in death is his sister, Glenna Dorsten. Jimmie grew up enjoying gold mining, camping on the river, and metal detecting. He will always be known for his generosity and willingness to help others. Survivors include his sisters, Susan (Richard) May, Tanitha (Jackie) Dennis, Jennifer (Todd) Corliss; a brother, Timmie Russell; nieces and nephews, Laura Russell, Amber Eastep, Richard May, Jr., and Desmond Enyeart.