GOVERNOR VISITED TO HONOR LATE MAYOR AZBILL, CENTER DEDICATED & NAMED

In a special ceremony held the opening day of the tenth annual Blooming Arts Festival, dignitaries and local officials gathered to officially dedicate and name the Mayor Jim Azbill Community Center in honor of the late local leader.

The event drew state officials Senator Joey Hensley, Representative Steve McDaniel, and Governor Bill Haslam, as well as Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, and “Remembering World War II” founder Anthony Courter.

Unveiled at the ceremony: the plaque that will be placed at the community center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. The plaque says of Mayor Azbill: “His strong faith and love for his town were an inspiration to all who knew him. In recognition of his exceptional performance and innovative contributions, this facility is dedicated in loving memory to his devoted service to his community.”

Governor Haslam said his visit had a three-fold purpose: to celebrate the Blooming Arts Festival, to thank retiring Representative McDaniel for his service, and to honor Mayor Azbill.

The Governor recalled two other of his multiple visits to Perry County. The first was in 2010 on the campaign trail when he saw the devastation of a recent flood, and again in 2016 as Governor when a tornado hit Perry County; both weather-related incidents claimed local lives.

Haslam said it was good to visit in better circumstances and help Linden celebrate the town at its best.

He also said that Mayor Azbill was a great presence in Perry County, but that he was also a great presence in Nashville were advocated for both Linden and Perry County.

During the ceremony, WOPC’s Will Nunley, who served as master of ceremonies, read a Linden proclamation thank Representative McDaniel for his services to the House district and to Perry County.

Mayor Ward read a town document proclaiming March 23 as Mayor Jim Azbill Day in Linden.

Mayor Moore spoke of his days working with Mayor Azbill on a number of projects and of the late Mayor’s determination to present a united Perry County development effort to state officials, not just a city or county effort.

Courter spoke of Mayor Azbill’s support of Linden’s “Remembering World War II” and led the crowd in a benediction.