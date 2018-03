March is Extension Month in Tennessee. UT Extension Perry County invites everyone to join their local celebration, an Open House this Friday, March 23, 2018, from 8:30 to noon, at the Community Center in Linden, 113 Factory Street.

Contact the Perry County Extension Office for more information. Staff can be reached by phone at 931-589-2331, in-person ay the Community Center Building, 113 Factory Street in Linden, or follow them on Facebook at UT Extension Perry County.