TERETHA SUE GOSS

Ms. Goss, 61, of Linden, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 17, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at DePriest Cemetery on Duncan Circle, with Mark McDonald officiating. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late William Dempsey Smith and Geneva Sue DePriest Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Noel Smith. Survivors include her daughters, Tammy Goss and Brandy Goss, both of Linden, and Joanne Goss of Texas; a son, William “Billy” Coffee of Michigan; grandchildren, Tyler, Jodie, Megan and Payton Little, Chase Tucker, Maddie Wright, and Sierra Goss; a sister, Martha (Cleve) French of Lobelville; a brother, Donald Ray (Iris) Coffe of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.