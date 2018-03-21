‘REMEMBERING WWII’ WON FIVE SFEA AWARDS

The best and brightest were spotlighted this week at the Southeast Festivals and Events Association’s Kaleidoscope Awards, in Murfreesboro, TN on February 26th. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 15th Annual SFEA Conference. Top festivals and events throughout the southeast were recognized for their outstanding contribution to the events industry.

“The quality of submissions continues to increase each year making it more difficult for the judges to select the winners,” noted Brenda Pierce, executive director for SFEA. “Of course, to ‘win gold,’ becomes all the sweeter when there is additional competition and the recognition a festival receives for winning is priceless.”

Perry County’s “remembering World War II” reenactment and living history won five awards, including:

— Best Festival – with a budget under $75,000, Silver Award;

— Best Event Program, Bronze;

–Best Promotional Poster, Bronze;

–Best Festival or Event Video, Gold;

–Best Creative Idea, Silver.

The name “kaleidoscope” was selected due to the colors in the logo image that represent the many different elements and facets within festivals and events. A call for entries was posted last fall and all southeast festivals and events were encouraged to participate. A panel of experts in event planning, marketing and tourism spent an entire day reviewing the entries from eight states. The judges looked for originality, creativity, media impact, volunteer programs, and the overall impact to the community. The categories, in which one can win recognition, are also diverse, ranging from Best Marketing Campaign to Best T-Shirt to Best Festival or Event.

The Kaleidoscope Awards were sponsored by Classic Tents & Events, Norcross, GA and Pit Stop Portable Restroom Company, Marietta, GA. Classic Tents’ representative Karen Alcock and Pit Stop representatives Brett and Amanda Roques presented the awards to the winners.

The Southeast Festivals & Events Association (SFEA) is a 501 (c) 6 membership-based organization comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers. SFEA was founded in 2009 to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the southeast United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year; thus, allowing for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry. Membership is open to those in the festivals and events industry as well as those wanting to get their start and learn more about this exciting profession.