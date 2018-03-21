PCHS HOSTS FRESHMEN NIGHTS

PCHS will host Future Freshmen Night on Thursday, March 22, 2018. At this meeting the parents and students will be given an overview of high school curriculum, graduation requirements, be able to create tentative plans of study for the student’s four years of high school, and pre-register for freshmen classes.

The Ayers Foundation will present information about its Scholars Programs. Any county home-schooled students needing information about CTE Programs and EPSOs may also attend if they call to register at 931-589-2831.