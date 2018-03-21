NOTICE TO CREDITORS: PARNELL

As Required by TCA §30-2-306

Case Number: PB3-300

In the Matter of the Estate of BOBBIE JO SHELTON PARNELL, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the March 16, 2018, Letters Testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBIE JO SHELTON PARNELL, who died February 17, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of March, 2018.

Sharon Horner, Executrix

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate:

Jack Heath

Spitzer & Heath

19 Cedar St.

Hohenwald, TN 38462

(931) 796-7974

Pd 3/28