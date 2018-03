LOBELVILLE PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED CODE OF ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing on the adoption of the municipal code of ordinances will be held by the Board of Alderman of the city of Lobelville, Tennessee, at 5:00 p.m. on the 3rd day of April, 2018, in the city hall. A copy of the proposed code of ordinances is available in the recorder’s office for anyone who desires to examine it in advance of the hearing.

Pd 3/28