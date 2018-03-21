JESSIE NEWMAN SMITH

Mr. Smith, 76, died March 7, 2018 at Perry County Nursing Home in Linden. A graveside service was held Monday, March 12, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Beech Grove Cemetery in Pleasantville. McDonald Funeral Home of Centerville was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Trenton, the son of the late Alfred and Lottie Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Halbrooks Smith; sons, Jessie Newton Smith, Jr., Timothy Ray Smith, Jeffrey Newman Smith, and Shannon Jason Smith; granddaughter, Elizabeth Faith Smith. Survivors include his granddaughters, Alison Smith, of Bon Aqua, and Emily Smith, of Louisiana; one great grandson; daughter-in-law, Valerie Smith; a brother, Leonard Smith, of Mayfield, Kentucky; a sister, Ann Gilford of Mayfield, Kentucky; dear friends, Teddy & Debbie Chandler; many nieces and nephews.