10TH ANNUAL BLOOMING ARTS FESTIVAL WEEKEND

Indulge in springtime fun at the 10th Annual Blooming Arts Festival. Back and better than ever, this highly anticipated event will feature a diverse and compelling mix of fine arts, local craftsmanship, engaging performances, and fantastic eats.

One of the region’s earliest festivals, it is a perfect way to kick off the new season and celebrate the richness and vitality of Linden and Perry County.

This year, the festival will include a dedication of the local community center, to the memory of Mayor Jim Azbill, who passed away in 2016. The event, which Mayor Azbill launched in 2009, has become a celebration of a revitalized downtown, featured in numerous media stories as an example of vibrant and progressive rural economic development.

Set in the small, inviting town of Linden, the festival will take place over a two-day period: Friday, March 23rd, 2018 from noon till 7:00 and Saturday, March 24th from 9:00 to 7:00. Attendance is free, and the public is invited to this highly popular event.

As in past years, the event is expected to host over 150 regional and local artisans and vendors. The artists are known for their engaging fine arts as well as their standout craftsmanship, which ranges from quality woodwork to carefully crafted art glass and other fine crafts.

These artisans and vendors will be showcasing their works in several interactive exhibitions, such as glass blowing, leatherworks, metalworking, and painting.

For the food lovers among us, local eateries and street vendors will offer ample opportunities for indulging in all types of savory cuisine.

Building upon last year’s memorable line-up, the festival will feature live music by performers across a spectrum of genres, including acoustic, bluegrass, Southern gospel, country, and more.

The festival will include multiple events and venues for family-friendly entertainment, including activities for the kids, a Quilt Show, and exhibitions of “homemade and handmade” goods that reflect local and regional culture. In short, the festival’s sure to offer something for every guest.

As part of opening day activities, the Perry County Community Center will be dedicated and renamed honoring Mayor Azbill. During Mayor Azbill’s 14 years of service, the Town of Linden underwent a remarkable renaissance including rebuilt sidewalks, lighting and streetscape. The addition of public art has helped tourism and live music now brings crowds on summer nights. Vacant stores have been purchased and reopened giving the town an eclectic retail base not seen in rural towns. The town is able to offer free Wi-Fi for staying connected as patrons enjoy the entertainment and attractions. Mayor Azbill’s dedication and passion for his town will be remembered as will his signature red, white & blue suspenders and brimmed hat, and big smile, greeting, “Hello there, where are you from?” to every out-of-towner he encountered.

For information about the festival, or becoming an exhibitor, please visit our website, www.bloomingartsfestival.org, or call (931) 589-6888.