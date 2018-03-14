TININ IS GOP NOMINEE FOR PERRY COUNTY MAYOR

Kevin Tinin announces this week his intentions to seek election as Perry County Mayor in the August 2018 balloting. He released the following statement:

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Kevin Tinin. I am the son of the late KO Tinin and Cheryl Tinin. I am a lifelong Perry County resident (Roans Creek and Sugar Hill). My wife Marsha and I are the parents of Christian and Connor.

“I am a school teacher at our PCHS and a Deacon at First Baptist Lobelville. I have also worked for the state of Tennessee as a Court Liaison. I have a Bachelor’s in Education from The University of Tennessee as well as a Master’s in Education in Leadership from Bethel, and I hold an administrator’s license.

“I am also your Republican nominee for the position of County Mayor.

“A wise man once told me, ‘Kids can live in Perry County or they can have a career.”’”

“If you allow me the privilege to work for your family as your mayor, I give you my word that I will work with all elected officials to help grow Perry County as a place that is known not just for our nature but as a place where our children do have employment opportunities once they have finished not just high school, but college.

“Our kids are the future of our Perry County. School safety must be a top priority. I cannot do this by myself. I need you. I will be visiting you between now and August.

“As a taxpayer, I’ll say I do not envision any situation where any increase is a good idea. All of us have to come together to work on tomorrow’s solutions with today’s resources.

“I’ve professionally prepared children for the future for nineteen years. It is time to prepare the future for them. If you believe as I do, on August 2, vote Tinin. Thank you for your support and consideration.”