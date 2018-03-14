SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 11, 2018 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the front door of the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by LEONARD CUNNINGHAM, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on May 25, 2016, at Record Book 119, Page 708 as Instrument No. 16000924 in the real property records of Perry County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP

The following real estate located in Perry County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being and lying in the 3rd civil district of Perry County, Tennessee and lying west of and adjacent to Hwy 13, being more particularly described as follows according to survey and description by Carroll Land Surveying, Kenneth Carroll, RLS Tennessee license number 1335, August 6, 2015:

Beginning at a iron pin found on the west R.O.W. of Hwy 13; said iron pin found being the northeast corner of the tract being described, and the southeast corner of Billy Tarkington and Marlene Wilsdorf; thence with West R.O.W. of Hwy 13, S 50 degrees 20 minutes 38 seconds W for a distance of 122.64 feet; thence S 49 degrees 24 minutes 11 seconds W for a distance of 62.76 feet; thence S 46 degrees 36 minutes 17 seconds W for a distance of 60.06 feet to a iron pin found; said iron pin found being the Southeast corner of the tract being described and the northeast corner of Kenneth Shelton; thence leaving said road with Shelton and a fence, N 45 degrees 15 minutes 49 seconds W for a distance of 326.55 feet to a iron pin found; said iron pin found being the southwest corner of the tract being described; thence continuing with Shelton and a fence, N 58 degrees 28 minutes 54 seconds E for a Distance of 292.83 feet to a wood fence post; said wood fence post being the northwest corner of the tract being described, and the south boundary of Billy Tarkington and Marlene Wilsdorf; thence leaving said fence with Tarkington and Wilsdorf, S 37 degrees 03 minutes 23 seconds E for a distance of 278.87 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1.84 acre more or less.

Being the same property devised to Leonard Cunningham by the last will and testament of Lena Halbrooks Pearson Cunningham, his wife, deceased, dated November 10, 1996, recorded December 20, 2005, in Deed Book Z 29, page 1925. See also judgment recorded at page 1923.

The property address and tax parcel identification number listed as provided solely for informational purposes, without warranty as to accuracy or completeness and are not hereby insured.

Tax ID: 084-01400

Current Owner(s) of Property: LEONARD CUNNINGHAM

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2546 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden, TN 37096, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND FIDELITY HOMESTEAD ASSOCIATES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000321-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

B 3/28