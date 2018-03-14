‘OPERATION THIN ICE’ RESULTED IN CHARGES AGAINST FORTY-TWO

A fourteen month undercover operation by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office led to illegal drug sale and other charges against forty-two people.

The sealed indictments were returned February 26, 2018, by the Perry County Grand Jury,

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Buffalo River Review that he assigned Chief Deputy Bart Rosson to head up Operation Thin Ice.

Rosson, Weems, and a few other officers began gathering intelligence and conducting undercover operations back in November of 2016, targeting the meth and opioid epidemic.

Chief Deputy Rosson said that the epidemic was not confined to one specific neighborhood but was widespread across Perry County.

“People of all race, gender, and age were selling drugs,” Rosson said.

“These types of investigations are very time-consuming. One might think that we aren’t paying attention, but they are dead wrong. We know and are always working and watching. This mindset actually plays to our advantage and, as you can see, this is the result,” the Sheriff said.

Operation Thin Ice is marked as one of the largest drug offender busts in Perry County’s history.

Sheriff Weems and Lt. Gottfried Koblitz organized the early morning March 8 drug offender round-up, following several weeks of careful planning.

At 4:00 a.m. last Thursday, Sheriff Weems briefed over seventy federal, state, and local officers from across the state and divided them up into teams.

Those participating included the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and SRT team, United States Marshal’s Service, DEA, ATF, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department, Hohenwald Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Due to the size of the operation, the Perry County Veterans building was utilized to set up five booking stations and a command post.

The majority of those indicted were arrested on March 8.

“There is still a few at large, but their days are numbered,” Lt. Koblitz said.

Chief Deputy Rosson said that he looks for this operation to have a huge impact on Perry County and a trickle down effect in reducing crime.

Sheriff Weems commended his entire staff and all agencies involved for a swift and flawless victory in their efforts to take drug offenders off the street.

For photos and a list of charges for each individual, be sure and pick up this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.