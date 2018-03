NOTICE: PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

STATE REPUBLICAN AND DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY, COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION, TOWN OF LINDEN AND LOBELVILLE CITY

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2, 2018

State Republican and Democratic Primary, County General, Town of Linden and Lobelville City Elections are hereby called for in Perry County, Tennessee for Thursday, August 2, 2018 between the hours of of 9:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. at all the voting precincts to elect the following:

COUNTY OFFICES TO BE ELECTED ARE:

County Mayor

County Commissioners Districts 1,2,3,4,5,6,

Trustee

Sheriff

Circuit Court Clerk

County Clerk

Register of Deeds

Road Superintendent

School Board Districts 1,3,5

Town of Linden Mayor

City of Lobelville Mayor

Town of Linden Alderman Wards, 1,2,3

City of Lobelville Alderman 1,2

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

Rob Erisman, Chairperson; Lena Jo Kidd, Secretary

John Elkins, Member; Wayne Swindle, Member

Brent Hinson, Member; Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.

B 3/14