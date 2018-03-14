NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: TOWN OF LINDEN

The Town of Linden intends to apply for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in April 2018 for a splash pad and ADA improvements to the Linden Town Park. The town will conduct a public meeting that will discuss this application and solicit community input regarding future development of recreational facilities and activities. The details for the public meeting are below:

Tuesday, April 10th, 2018, 3:00 P.M.

Linden Town Hall

316 E. Main Street, Linden, TN 37096

The public is invited to attend this meeting and make comments concerning this project to the Board as to the safety and economic impacts; service area; and other alternatives. The Town of Linden does not discriminate. Special arrangements may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the town hall at (931) 589-2736.

Wess Ward, Mayor

