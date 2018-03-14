NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: CITY OF LOBELVILLE

The City of Lobelville intends to apply for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in April 2018 for upgrades to the Lobelville City Park. The city will conduct a public meeting that will discuss this application and solicit community input regarding future development of recreational facilities and activities. The details for the public meeting are below:

Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018, 6:00 P.M.

Lobelville City Hall

55 S. Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097

The public is invited to attend this meeting and make comments concerning this project to the Board as to the safety and economic impacts; service area; and other alternatives. The City of Lobelville does not discriminate. Special arrangements may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the town hall at (931) 593-2285.

Robby Moore, Mayor

