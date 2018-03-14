MAYOR, TAYNOR RECEIVED GOVERNOR VOLUNTEER AWARDS

Two Perry Countians are among an elite group honored by Governor Bill Haslam at the tenth annual Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony March 11 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs.

The awards will celebrate the efforts of 101 volunteers from 57 counties who strive to improve their communities through service.

Perry County residents honored: Katerina Moore and Joshua Taynor.

Miss Tennessee 2017, Caty Davis presented the awards, and NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, serves as emcee.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award.

Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

The individual awards are sponsored by Community Care of Rutherford County and Tennessee 4-H.

The citation for Katerina Moore stated, “Katerina cares about her community and wants to help better it. She is the Perry County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge, and also has a local law firm. She continually looks for new programs that will benefit the county.

“She has established the Perry County Disciplinary Board and Foster Care Review Board. She is also one of the founding members of two non-profit organizations, Lobelville Friends of the Library and Perry County Youth Centers. She also serves on the Tennessee Supreme Continuing Education Committee, Perry County Records Committee, Perry County Court Security Committee, and General Sessions Court Security Committee.

“Katerina recognizes a Player of the Week for Perry County Football and a Player of the Month for Perry County Basketball, and provides meals for families in need.”

The following was written about Joshua Taynor’s efforts: “Josh is a senior at Perry County High School. He has been involved with Skills USA and was the reporter for the club his sophomore year. He is active in Future Farmers of America (FFA). He has been the Vice President and currently is the President of the FFA in Perry County.

“ Josh likes to volunteer and has been involved in multiple community service projects in Perry County as well as volunteering outside of his community. Along with his FFA group, he traveled to Nashville and volunteered at the Nashville Rescue Mission. He has also traveled to Indianapolis to volunteer at different organizations there. He is in the Perry County 4-H shooting sports. He helps with the Special Olympics and is involved in many local community service activities.”

“Each year, 1.1 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 143 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.4 billion to Tennessee’s economy. They are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they truly embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.

Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level.

Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.m