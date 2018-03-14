LOCAL ELDERLY AGAIN TARGETS OF PHONE SCAM

Reports indicate that elderly citizens of Perry County are being targeted again by a scam that has occurred before.

A caller pretending to be a child or grandchild claims to have been in an accident and is being held in jail in another state.

The caller then asks for bail or settlement money. In every case, the scam artist has researched the victim and has personal information to make the request seem legitimate.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says the best route is to hang up and call authorities who will verify the scam attempt.