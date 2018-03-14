ELIZABETH JOAN McCOY SHANES

Mrs. Shanes, 72, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A funeral service was held Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Lobelville First Baptist Church. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Barney Mac McCoy and Vema Rue Armstrong McCoy. She was retired from Perry County Nursing Home where she worked in the Social Services Department and was a member of the Lobelville First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Randal Cloyd and Rick Taylor. Survivors include her husband, Earl Shanes; daughters, Clarissa (Bryan) McGee of Lobelville, and Robbie (Brent) Hinson of Linden; a son, Ricky (Carolyn) Shanes, of Lobelville; grandchildren, Dustin (Candace) Shanes, Ryan (Kaci) Shanes, Hannah McGee, Peyton and Alle Hinson; great grandchildren, Audrey and Piper Shanes; a sister, Penetha Taylor of Hurricane Mills; a brother, Jerry (Kathy) McCoy of Hurricane Mills; and a host of other loving family members and friends.