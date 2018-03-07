TEDDY DEWAYNE PAINTER

Mr. Painter, 68, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, February 28, 2018. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon was in charge of the arrangements. He was born in Pax, West Virginia, the son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Painter and Dee Irene Chandler Painter. He was a retired printer for the State of Maryland. He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division, PSY-OPS Unit on three tours in the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Cairens and Peggy Kidd. Survivors include his son, Teddy (Paula) Painter, Jr. of Cedar Grove; sisters, Lyn (Wayne) Kimmell of Florida, and Glorya (Carl) Vane of Lobelville; grandchildren, Justin (Kalena) Kraemer, Teddy Painter, III, Cierra Morning, LeAnna Painter, and Cody Weaver; and one great grandchild, Braxton Kraemer.