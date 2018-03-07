TBI VOTER FRAUD INQUIRY LED TO UNRELATED ARREST

A local investigation into reports of voter fraud in the August 2016 local election resulted in the arrest of a Perry County man on charges unrelated to the state inquiry.

Agents from the TBI were questioning—without the knowledge or assistance of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office—a local resident about the reported fraud last Monday, February 26.

The TBI stated that another man—62 year old James Edward Mercer—was also present. When Mercer went to his vehicle to leave, the TBI said one of the agents approached him and attempted to ask Mercer questions.

The agent said Mercer pointed a handgun in his direction and drove away. Mercer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He was booked into the Perry County Jail but released on $30,000 bond.

Other reports indicate that residents were alarmed by the presence of the TBI and that some were not convinced the men were actual agents. Calls were made to 911 about the TBI agents visiting local homes.

No other information about the voter fraud investigation was available, except that the TBI is involved at the direction of District Attorney General Kim Helper.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review he could not comment about the investigation since it is still ongoing.