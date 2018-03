Following is the revised calendar for the remaining Perry County Schools 2017-2018 academic year:

–March 22, Parent/Teacher Conference, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.;

–March 29, School day for all students (no longer a staff only day);

–March 30, Good Friday holiday, no school;

–April 2–6, Spring Break holiday, no school;

–May 24, School day for all students (no longer a staff only day);

–May 25, Abbreviated day, last day of school.