PUBLIC NOTICE: SAVE THE CHILDREN

Save the Children intends to apply for a 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education in partnership with Linden Elementary School in Perry County School District for the 2018-2019 school year. Any interested person of the community who would like to set up a meeting to discuss this application, please contact Rafayna Naquib, Grant Writer, at rnaquib@savechildren.org. The deadline for application submission is March 23, 2018. The application will be available for public review after submission.

Pd 3/14