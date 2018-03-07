PUBLIC NOTICE: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS VS. NAN BEARD

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF PERRY COUNTY

REVERSE MORTGATE SOLUTIONS,

Plaintiff

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: 5190

The heirs or devisees of NAN BEARD,

Deceased; JOHN BEARD; JOE BEARD;

TIM BEARD; that parcel of real property

Located in Perry County, Tennessee which

Is more particular described as having a

Tax/Parcel ID No.: 026-026-015.15-000; a

property address of 1636 Toms Creek Road,

Linden, TN 37096; and FICTITIOUS

DEFENDANTS A, B, C, D, E and F, being

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES,

and any persons claiming any future,

contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other

interest therein, who may claim any interest

in the above-described real property

Defendants.

NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

To: Defendants, being the heirs or devisees of NAN BEARD, Deceased; JOHN BEARD; JOE BEARD; TIM BEARD, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C, D, E and F, being ANY AND ALL UKNOWN PARTIES, and any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interested therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described real property.

You are hereby notified that an action has been filed against Defendants in the Chancery Court of Perry County, State of Tennessee, the object and general nature of which is for Declaratory Judgment, to Quiet Title and for Other Relief;

Said action affects the following described real property.

BEGINNING at a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set on the Northeasterly right-Of-way of Tom’s Creek Road (a 50-food wide right-of-way), the same being the southeast corner of Wiley and Faye Marshall (DD. Bk. C-6, Pg. 662), a point on the centerline of a 20-food wide easement (Dd. Bk. F-9, Pg. 319), and the Southwest corner of the tract herein described, and runs; thence North 18 degrees 37 minutes 30 seconds East 261.44 feet with the easterly line of said parcel and said easement centerline to a ½ inch iron rod with an identification cap set at an interior corner on said line; thence with a severance line of Ben Gasparro and James Bartholomew (Dd. Bk. F-9, Pg. 319, and Dd. Bk. 1-12, Pg. 393) and said easement centerline as follows: North 29 degrees 53 minutes 44 seconds East 426.11 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set; thence North 37 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East 148.04 feet to a ½-inch rod with an identification cap set; thence North 20 degrees 22 minutes 25 seconds East 156.59 feet to a ½-inch iron rod with an identification cap set at the southwest corner of Raymond Gadomski and Terri Potter (Dd. Bk. 1-12, Pg. 315); thence South 38 degrees 37 minutes 19 seconds East 517.49 feet with the southerly line of said parcel to a point in the center of a creek; thence with a severance line of the aforementioned Gasparro and Bartholomew parcel and the centerline of said creek as follows: South 8 degrees 37 minutes 6 seconds West 38.93 feet to a point; thence South 60 degrees 29 minutes 38 seconds West 122.07 feet to a point; thence South 28 degrees 39 minutes 38 seconds East, 69.18 feet to a point; thence South 20 degrees 42 minutes 12 seconds West 40.51 feet to a point; thence South 84 degrees 54 minutes 52 seconds West 118.94 feet to a point; thence leaving said creek centerline and continuing with said severance line as follows: South 35 degrees 13 minutes 5 seconds East 25.98 feet to a ½-inch rod with an identification cap set; thence South 49 degrees 33 minutes 54 seconds West 554.58 feet to a ½-inch rod with an identification cap set on the aforementioned Tom’s Creek Road right-of-way; thence North 40 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds West 180.46 feet with said right-of-way to the point of beginning, containing 7.84 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category 2 survey done by Acheson Land Surveying on April 10, 1998.

There is included in above description but excluded from this conveyance a 4.18 acre tract of parcel of land previously convyed to John Beard and wife, Christi Bears, by deed dated January 26, 1999, and filed of record January 26, 1999, in Book L-15, Page 133, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

There is included in the above description but excluded from this conveyances 1.21 acre tract or parcel of land previously conveyed to Bobby Russell and Julie Spurgeon, by deed dated November 15, 2005, and filed of record November 15, 2005, in Book Z-29, Page 1671, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to three separate easements, a 50-foot wide casement and two 20-foot wide easements as recorded in Deed Book F-9, Page 319, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being the same property previously conveyed from Benedict Gasparro and James Bartholomew by Warranty Deed unto Joe Beard and wife, Nan Beard, dated May 15, 1998, and recorded on May 28, 1998, in Record Book 1-12, beginning on Page 611, with the Register’s Office for Perry County, State of Tennessee.

Known as and numbered 1636 Toms Creek Road, Linden, TN 37096 (the “Property”).

The names of all parties to said action are stated in the caption hereof and the names and address of the attorneys for Plaintiff is as follows:

GEORGE C. GASTON, BPR #35490

Galloway Johnson Tompkins Burr & Smith PLC

63 South Royal Street, Suite 302

Mobile, Alabama 36602

(251) 438-7850-Telephone

(251) 438-7875-Facsimile

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid action within 30 days after the last day of publication of the 28th day of March, 2018, or such longer time as the Court may fix by order, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Chancery Court this 28th day of February 2018

Charlene Duplessis, Chancery Clerk

B 3/28