BROADBAND UPDATE REPORT FOR MLEC MEMBERS

Congress recently dedicated $20 billion for infrastructure investments across the country, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association are seeking to have at least $2.5 billion/year of those funds dedicated to rural broadband for their members interested in engaging in that business.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative supports these efforts and encourages its member-owners to engage in the project as well. Go to www.takeactiontn.com and log in or register. Then, click “Broadband Funding” to reach out to Senator Lamar Alexander and your member of Congress.

MLEC is evaluating the results of a thorough feasibility study before taking the next step in the decision-making process. There is much to consider before coming to a conclusion:

–To deliver broadband, MLEC would have to start a subsidiary and be prepared to offer it to all member-owners across our entire service area of 2,000 square miles.

–MLEC members depend on reliable, affordable service. Broadband would be no different. MLEC is looking to bring that same level of reliable, affordable service to the broadband area.

The cost of such a project would be hefty, so engaging with Congress to show interest—and need—of funding will be important if MLEC decides to move forward.

An MLEC spokesperson said, “With such a big undertaking, MLEC wants to be aware of the risks and go in with our eyes open. We are carefully examining the possibility to offer broadband.

“One thing none of us can afford is to put together a broadband project that lacks quality just for the sake of saying “we offer broadband. That would not serve MLEC nor its member-owners well.”