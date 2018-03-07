BODY OF MISSING PERRY CO. MAN FOUND IN BUFFALO

The body of a Perry County man missing since last Wednesday was recovered from the Buffalo River on Sunday afternoon.

Marshall Spry, 73, of the White Oak community, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. February 28, in the Flatwoods community, leaving a family member’s home in his maroon 2006 Chevy Silverado pick-up.

The discovery was a joint effort by a number of agencies, including the Perry County Rescue Squad and Linden and Lobelville fire departments, along with individual volunteers who aided in the search, said Gary Rogers, Rescue Squad Captain.

The body was discovered on a shoal in about a foot of water, Rogers said, behind the home of John Terry Floyd on Whitaker Bend Road.

Rescue efforts focused on roadways early in the search, Rogers said, then boats began running the Buffalo River on Saturday.

“I’m glad the family has some closure,” Rogers told the Review.

Authorities believe Spry may have made a wrong turn and accidentally drove his vehicle into the water.

Spry’s vehicle was found Monday afternoon near the location of the body. Details were not available at press time.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Spry were not available at press time Monday.