RUSSELL COBLE

Mr. Coble, 84, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. The family chose cremation. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late John Henry Coble and Mary Lou Long Coble. He was retired from Perry County Highway Department and Koppers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle Coble, and a brother, Ralph Coble. Survivors include his sons, Ronald (Carisa) Coble of Lobelville, and Chad (Michelle) Coble of Linden; grandchildren, Mitchell, Jordan, Destiny, Claudia, and Cooper; sisters, Peggy (Ray) Richardson of Madison, and Ada Jean (Greg) Wyatt of Smyrna; a brother, Johnny (Norma) Coble of Linden; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.