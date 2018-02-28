OFFICIALS ON ALERT AFTER POTENTIAL THREAT

Law enforcement and school officials responded to a potential threat last week by going on high alert—but not with an “all out lockdown,” said Sheriff Nick Weems.

Third party information indicated a parent had “thoughts” of harming his child. The information when it was reported to authorities was a couple of weeks old, and the person who allegedly made the threat was two hours away.

Sheriff’s deputies and school staff were on alert, but parents were not notified of the incident through the “one call system.”

In a statement released jointly by Sheriff Weems and Director of Schools Eric Lomax, the action was explained: “At times like these our focus and goal is the safety of our children, not notification of parents. Had the one call system been utilized it would have created mass chaos by parents responding from all directions. Law enforcement would have had a difficult time looking for one particular person in one particular vehicle.

“This incident was handled in what we feel was the safest and most effective method possible,” the statement read.

“We at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Schools will continue to take all threats seriously and investigate thoroughly for the safety of our children.”