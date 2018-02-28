JIMMY “FLEA” LEE RAINEY

Mr. Rainey, 75, of Linden, died Friday, February 16, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, February 19, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Rainey Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Earl Rainey and Fronia Denton Rainey. He was a 1960 graduate of Linden High School and was a retired pipeline foreman of about twenty-five years. Survivors include his daughters, Sonya (Michael) Dudley of Lobelville, and Michelle Mullins of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Taylor and Addison Dudley, Bailee Hendrix, and Bristol Mullins; sisters, Dorothy Patterson and Edna (Fred) Hickerson; brothers, Buddy, Joe, and Dale (Debbie) Rainey; and a host of other loving family members and friends.