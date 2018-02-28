JESSE ROBERT RANEY

Mr. Raney, 79, of Decaturville, died Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Decatur County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 24, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at Concord Cemetery. He was the son of the late Norma Lee and Cordia Raney. He was a retired mechanic from Decaturville Sportswear and had worked several years at Boaz Furniture and Appliance. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Bill, Leon, and Joe Raney. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Raney of Decaturville; two daughters, Patricia (Danny) Landers of Linden, and Janis Marie (Virgil) Pagal of Camden; three sons, Robert Anthony (Rebekah) Raney of Jackson, and Timothy Lynn (Amanda) Raney and Jesse Dewayne Raney, both of Decaturville; a sister, Louise Currin of Parsons; fifteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.