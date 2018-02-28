GRANT FOR CEDAR CREEK & PINEVIEW CONVENIENCE CENTERS

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced this week that Perry County will receive a $181,096 grant to support community recycling efforts in a statewide effort to reduce landfill waste.

Perry County’s share of the $6 million in statewide grants will be used for Cedar Creek and Pineview Convenience Centers, including compactor, recycling trailer; monitoring equipment, paving, fencing, attendant shelters, electric,/water, signage, operation and educational manuals, and professional fees.

“TDEC is committed to increasing the diversion and beneficial use of materials that would otherwise end up in landfills or contaminating our waters,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau.

“These grants will help local communities meet the ever-growing challenge of finding ways to reuse materials that would otherwise be discarded to benefit our economy and protect our environment.”

Awarded projects fall into one of five categories: Recycling Hub and Spoke, Recycling Equipment, Recycling Rebate, Used Oil and Convenience Centers.

Recycling Equipment Grants were authorized by the Solid Waste Management Act of 1991 and are supported by the Tennessee Solid Waste Management Fund, which is administered by TDEC.

The fund receives revenues from a state surcharge on each ton of solid waste disposed in landfills and from a fee on new tires sold in the state.

Used Oil Grants are authorized under the Used Oil Collection Act of 1993 and are funded by the Used Oil Collection Fund, which receives its revenues from a fee collected against every quart of oil sold.