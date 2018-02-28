Following is the first in a series of articles submitted in conjunction with the Perry County Tourism plan project sponsored by county government and the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

Company’s Comin’: Making Visitors Feel Welcome in Perry County

Every place has visitors and Perry County is no exception.

Some are on vacation, others are “accidental tourists”—people who spend the holidays with family, pass through on business or attend weddings or funerals. There are day tourists who come to hike at Lady’s Bluff, fish on the Tennessee, or paddle down the scenic Buffalo River.

And while they are here, they spend money, which contributes to local economies as well as adding to the county and city tax coffers.

They buy gas; shop for drinks and snacks or suntan lotion at the market; pick up clothes, sporting goods, and souvenirs at the stores; have meals at restaurants and stay at The Commodore, Mousetail Landing State Park, or the Buffalo River Resort.

In turn, this gives business owners and their employees more money to spend locally as well.

Tourism in Perry County is about boosting small locally-owned businesses that support families and create new jobs.

The wonderful thing about tourism is that there is no need to build infrastructure. Assets to attract tourists are already in place: historic sites, outdoor recreational opportunities, local art, festivals and other events, and distinctive businesses.

But friendly folks are our greatest tourism asset.

When visitors reminisce about a trip or vacation, they talk about three things: what they saw, what they did, and who they met. They are not just talking about staff at a hotel or the canoe rental place but people in the community as well. Every resident can affect a visitor’s perspective of the community.

Good customer service is important in every business, but it is especially significant in tourism, which thrives on word-of-mouth reports to family and friends and, increasingly, social media.

Given the right experience, visitors will return or, better yet, recommend that friends visit as well. Therefore, it is important that the whole community makes them feel welcome.

If they are treated badly, they, and their dollars, will go somewhere else next trip. The point is, all visitors have an economic impact, so it makes good sense to recognize and be welcoming to them.

When a visitor has a wonderful experience, word gets out. The reverse is also true and unfortunately negative experiences stick around longer than the good.

A 1980s White House Office of Consumer Affairs study found that people remember bad incidents 23-1/2 years and talk about them for 18 months,

An old customer service adage says that if someone is pleased with the service they receive, they will tell three friends, but if they are unhappy with their experience, they tell twelve. Yikes. Think about how many people will hear about this on Facebook alone,

Hospitality is key to making the community a success with visitors. And nowhere is hospitality done as well as in the South.

When you see a visitor to the county, be an open and friendly host. Treat them like they are your own company and be an ambassador for your community. Look them in the eye, give them a genuine smile and a warm handshake.

Courteous questions such as “Where are you from? What are you up to today? How long are you staying? Anything you need while you’re here?” make tourists feel welcome.

If someone looks lost, offer help, or find someone else who can help. Point out public rest rooms. They may ask for suggestions about what to do or see.

Perhaps they are looking for souvenirs or need to buy a piece of camping gear; send them to local shops.

Have ready suggestions and, if you are unsure, escort them to the Welcome Center for help – or better yet, call and find out the information for them.

Restaurants and stores have a role to play as well. Visitors enjoy a meal with local flavor and will often buy food to take with them. Shopping can be an important part of tourism success if shops are open when tourists are in town.

There is nothing more disheartening than peering into a shop window at a fabulous item, checking the hours, and finding that the shop is not open. Word gets around and people stop coming.

Each person, each point of contact, can add so much to the “welcoming” experience for guests. It is up to everyone—business owners, employees, and residents—to make the most of our investment in our community. After all…company’s comin’.