BOBBIE JO SHELTON PARNELL

Mrs. Parnell, 85, of Linden, died Saturday, February 17, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Rainey Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Grady Shelton and Mary Elizabeth Rainey Shelton. She was a member of First Christian Church, traveled with her husband on the pipeline, loved working in her yard, and was a longtime employee at Hickerson’s Grocery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Parnell; sisters, Mildred Aaron, Laverne Dill, and Betty Azbill; and brothers, Lynn, Brown, and Jack Shelton. Survivors include her sister, Nadean Tatum; several loving nieces and nephews; a special friend and neighbor, Bobbie Jane Steele; and a host of other loving family members and friends.