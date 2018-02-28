ARMED RUNAWAYS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

A week of tension and apprehension by local residents came to a close around noon last Friday when two runaways from a Humphreys County youth facility were taken into custody.

The two fifteen-year olds—Dominick McClung and Dyson Swett—were located in a hunting cabin on Rolling Hills Road in the Pond Hollow area of the county.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems, who wants the youths tried as adults, said his officers were in particular danger because the teens had stolen several weapons (including a high-powered rifle, pistol, and shotguns) and had rigged a booby trap at the cabin’s front door to shoot anyone entering.

Luckily, officers entered through a side door of the structure.

The two teens ran away from Natchez Trace Youth Academy (NTYA) the previous Friday, but local authorities were not informed until Monday; increased patrols, roadblocks, and property searches were used in an effort to locate the two. A reported spotting the day they were captured led police to the hunting cabin.

Authorities were simultaneously investigating break-ins at several camps in the Crooked Creek area where the teens allegedly stole the weapons.

Just before noon on Friday, officials said the two were spotted in the Rolling Hills Road area. Teams of deputies and SRT members went into the area and surrounded a structure.

NTYA is a 117-bed residential treatment center near the county line, serving twelve to eighteen year old males. NYTA said McClung and Swett will not return to the facility but be sent back home to their respective states.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that the two teens had escaped multiple times in recent months.