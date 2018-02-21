WILMA JEAN NANCE SEALEY

Mrs. Sealey, 65, of Linden, died Friday, February 16, 2018, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 18, 2018, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Coy Reeves officiating. She was born in Hohenwald, the daughter of the late Edward Nance and Carleen Frazier Nance. She was a retired LPN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Nance. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah (Trevor) Victory of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, and Alison Parton; her companion of twenty-seven years, Craig Heath; a brother, Austin Nance of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.