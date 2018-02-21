SCHOOL VIOLENCE ‘NOT OUR CHILDREN’ SAYS SHERIFF

In response to another tragic school shooting, Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems is taking on the issue of student and staff safety by proposing security changes at all four local schools.

In the coming weeks, the Sheriff said, he will approach the County Commission and Board of Education to promote armed security guards, metal detectors, a “one entrance” system to access buildings, and utilizing volunteers as mentors.

In addition, the Sheriff has launched a fundraising drive with a goal of $12,500 to purchase Barracuda Intruder Defense Systems for each of the schools’ ninety classrooms and some offices. The equipment costs $125 each.

This device barricades doorways from inside the classroom in the event the intruder attempts to shoot his way through the door locking mechanism.

The fundraiser began with a $500 personal donation from Nick and Rosanna Weems. If you would like to help, drop off your donation at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or mail to 582 Bethel Road, Linden TN 37096.

Make your donation check payable to PCSO DARE Program with a “Barracuda Defense” notation.

Speaking the school violence, Sheriff Weems said, “Sadly, we cannot snap our fingers and make this go away. There is a deep vein of problems that cannot be addressed overnight, and with each new massacre comes the realization that we have gotten ourselves and our loved ones into a tangled mess of chaos that will take years, maybe generations, to undo.”

The Sheriff continued, “Change won’t be easy and growth is sometimes a painful experience, but I need the community’s support. We have to be better for our children and our community. We have to put our foot down and decide that we will no longer tolerate the talking-point nonsense that is fed to us from the higher-ups. We have to take action today. Our children need us and we cannot afford to fail.

“I’m not waiting on a grant or government funding. I am asking for the public and local leaders to see the needs we have and to act,” the Sheriff added.

“For those reasons,” Sheriff Weems said, “I have decided that today is the day that I take up this issue and fight with every resource I have. I want to make sure it never happens here. Not our children. No more.”