The Perry County Republican Nominating Convention will be held on March 3, 2:00 p.m., in the Perry County Courthouse courtroom.

If you are a resident of the county, are a voting Republican, and/or very conservative in your views and can have a bona fide Republican vouch for you, you are qualified to participate in the voting process.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

If you want to run as a Republican please contact the Perry County GOP (this is not required, day-of walk ins are more than welcome.)

Any Republican can run regardless of whether or not you have already filed to run as an independent.

For any additional information please contact chairperson Valorie DuBois, 931-698-7660.