REBA McKNIGHT RHODES

Mrs. Rhodes, 67, of Linden, died Monday, February 12, 2018, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, February 16, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at McKnight Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Ellis McKnight, who survives, and the late Dolly Parrish McKnight. She had worked for Slant and Slant and Robinsons for twenty-nine years. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband of forty-nine years, Gary Rhodes; a daughter, Angie (Steve) Williams; a son, Mikey (Lori) Rhodes; grandchildren, Dalton, Dillon and Dayton Williams; Dusty and Colt Rhodes; a sister, Linda (James) Young; a brother, Roger McKnight; and a host of other loving family members and friends.