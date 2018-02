There will be a Beer Board Meeting held on March 1, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the County Clerk’s Office of the Perry County Courthouse. This is to discuss an applications submitted by Connie Dianne Botkin for a permit to sell beer for Off Premises consumption at Rednecks Tobacco Mart, located at 122 Lobelville Hwy., in Linden, TN 37096. The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan,

Perry County Clerk

B 2/28