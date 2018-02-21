MICHAEL “MIKE” LEE ADKINS

Mr. Adkins, 71, of Linden, died Friday, February 9, 2018, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Barber officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Moncy Lee Adkins and Ruth Duncan Adkins. He was a graduate of Perry County High School. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Adkins of Linden; daughters, Michelle Bell and Tiffany (Jamie) Richardson, both of Linden; sons, Chris (Amy) Mathis of Hohenwald, and Jayson (Michelle) Mathis of Linden; grandchildren, Dylan Adkins, Kelsey Marrs, Claire Richardson, Cody, Colton, Collin, Andrew, Abby, Emma, Nate, Zoey, Gus, Johnie B, Ashtin, Kendell, and Hannah Mathis; great grandchildren, Raygan and Bentley Mathis, Izabella Marrs, and Harlynn Mathis; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.