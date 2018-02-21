GEORGE COTTON

Mr. Cotton, 89, of Linden, died Monday, February 12, 2018, at his residence. A graveside service was held Thursday, February 15, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Barham Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Riley Cotton and Ritta Barham Cotton. He played community baseball with the Beardstown team, was a lifetime farmer, and ran a Purina Feed Store and a gas station in Lobelville. He was co-owner of Averett Seed Corn and sold various types of seed corn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea Gilmer Cotton; a sister, Melba McNabb; and brother-in-law, Buddy McNabb. Survivors include his daughter, Faye (Ronny) Averett; grandchildren, Valerie (Matt) Votaw and Michael Averett; great grandsons, Riley and Andrew Votaw; a brother, Lofton (Joyce) Cotton; and a host of other loving family members and friends.