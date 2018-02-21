BREEDING RUNNING FOR CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Joy Breeding announced this week her candidacy for Circuit Court Clerk, subject to the August 2018 election. She released the following statement to voters:

“I, Joy Breeding, am announcing my intention to seek the Circuit Clerk position. I’m a former Deputy Clerk who worked under the current clerk, Peggy Smotherman, and the former clerk, Robert O’Guin.

“I began my career In the Perry County Courthouse in 2003 where I served as secretary for former Judge Clovis Parnell. In 2005, I transferred to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office and I continued working under Peggy Smotherman until 2008.

“Not only my experience in the Perry County Court system but also my current job position with Local Government Corporation has given me a comprehensive background in all aspects of the clerk’s office.

“For the past nine and a half years, I have traveled across the State of Tennessee training court clerks in 67 offices on the TnCIS software program. This is software the AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) developed and has been implemented in many court clerk’s offices across the state.

“I know what reports and what causes it to report with the electronic reporting to Department of Safety, TBI and TJIS reporting. I am knowledgeable in the accounting required for this office by the State Audit and a working knowledge of End of Month accounting reports, checks and balances.

“I am knowledgeable on court dockets, criminal and civil filings, case management, jury management, warrants, expungements, debt collections, criminal cost suspensions, reporting, and record keeping.

“With my travel and training I have also learned ways other clerks across the state handle daily operations of their offices, debt collections, and record keeping.

“I am a graduate of Perry County High School. I have been married to Scott Breeding for thirty-seven years. We raised our four children, Bradley (Lindsey), Brant (Heather), Brittan (Devin), and Bailey here in Perry County.

“If elected I have the skills, knowledge, and experience to run this office starting the first day with no cost to county for training.

“ I’m committed to continuing the operation of the office in a courteous, honest, cost efficient method, according to the laws of the State of Tennessee. I will treat everyone fairly.

“I would be most honored to be your public servant, and I would appreciate the opportunity to serve you. I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming election.”