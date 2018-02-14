REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL

HCBS SERVICES

The South Central Tennessee Development District / Area Agency on Aging and Disability is currently accepting applications for the provision of services funded under the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, and for state funded services for congregate and home-delivered meals. Application forms may be obtained by contacting Katrina Crisp at South Central Tennessee Development District / Area Agency on Aging and Disability at (931) 379-2937, by email at kcrisp@sctdd.org or by mail at 101 Sam Watkins Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474 or at www.sctdd.org under Aging and Disability. The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 2, 2018.

B 2/21