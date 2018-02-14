REQUESTS FOR PROPOSAL

HCBS SERVICES

The South Central Tennessee Development District / Area Agency on Aging and Disability is currently accepting applications for the provision of services funded under the Older Americans Act of 1965, as amended, and for state funded services. Title III-B services to be awarded include: Homemaker Services, Legal Services and Respite Care. Title III-C services to be awarded include congregate and home-delivered meals. Title III-E services to be awarded include: counseling, caregiver training, respite care and supplemental service, which include home-delivered meals, personal response systems, and limited personal medical supplies. Title III-D service to be awarded are health promotion services. State funded services to be awarded include Options for Community Living services, which include: home-delivered meals, homemaker services and personal care services. Title VII services to be awarded include Elder Abuse Prevention programs. Minority service providers are encouraged to apply. Application forms may be obtained by contacting Katrina Crisp at South Central Tennessee Development District / Area Agency on Aging and Disability at (931) 379-2937, by email at kcrisp@sctdd.org or by mail at 101 Sam Watkins Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474 or at www.sctdd.org under Aging and Disability. The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 2, 2018.

B 2/21