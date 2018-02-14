QUALLS IS CANDIDATE FOR PERRY COUNTY TRUSTEE

Marshall Qualls, Deputy Trustee, is running for election to the office of Trustee subject to the August 2018 election. He released the following statement to voters:

“I, Marshall Qualls, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Trustee of Perry County.

“I have had the pleasure of working and learning alongside George Duncan for the past three years. I have been performing the duties and responsibilities of Deputy Trustee, along with learning the other qualifications to be Trustee of Perry County.

“The Trustee’s job does not just include collection of property tax, but also receives and accounts for all revenue and expenses of this great county. The office also manages the money of the county and prepares financial reports for all funds of the county.

“I am a lifelong resident of the Brush Creek Community here in Perry County. I was born and raised on our family farm to Billie and Fay Qualls. I reside on our family farm where my wife Tina and I are raising our two children.

“I retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after twenty years of service. I was then fortunate to begin my work with George Duncan as his Deputy Trustee. Throughout these three years I have learned the duties and responsibilities of the Trustee Office.

“If elected, I will continue to run the Trustee Office in a manner which that I have grown to love and respect. My goal is to continue the work that George Duncan has started and to keep this office as the most efficient, professional, and friendliest office across the state.

“My intentions are to visit as many people as possible and personally ask for your support in the upcoming election.”