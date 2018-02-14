HELEN TUCKER SOUTHALL

Mrs. Southall, 84, of Linden, died Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Fred H. Tucker and Elsie Duncan Tucker. She was a retired teacher, having started her career at Hampshire, then to Culleoka and Hickman County, and lastly in Perry County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Southall; a son, Ronny Southall; and a sister, Clara “Whip” Tucker Lynn. Survivors include a son, Mike (Dana) Southall; daughter-in-law, Genia Southall; grandson, Tucker (Stephanie) Southall, Duncan (Kerri) Southall, and Will Southall; great grandchildren, Gavin and Harper Southall; and a host of other loving family members and friends.