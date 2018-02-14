EVANS SERVED AS HOUSE PAGE

Tennessee Speaker of the House of Representatives Beth Harwell personally invited Linden Middle School student Shane Evans to the State Capitol to be her page for the February 5 legislative session. The invitation was extended to Shane for the excellence in manners and hospitality he displayed during Speaker Harwell’s visit to Perry County.

“It was amazing when Speaker Harwell instructed the Sergeant of Arms to shut the chamber doors, then all went quiet as she struck the gavel to start the meeting. It was so exciting to see the process we read about put to work,” Shane said.

Shane took Speaker Harwell a care package filled with local Perry County items. The picture Speaker Harwell is holding was drawn by Shane and now hangs in her legislative office.